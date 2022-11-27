Tom yum or somtam? Which do you think is most Thai?

Here are some of the questions, and the answers:

• What dish signifies Thai cuisine?

57.65%: Tom yum koong (spicy shrimp soup)

33.17%: Phad thai (stir-fried rice noodles)

23.89%: Somtam (spicy green papaya salad)

22.11%: Kaeng khiao waan (green curry)

13.23%: Massaman curry

• What makes Thai cuisine so different?

83.96%: Precise recipes

81.17%: Rich and nutritious

75.98%: Local wisdom

• How difficult is it to cook Thai food?

90.75%: Difficulty in replicating the taste

74.95%: Difficulty in replicating quality

68.02%: Few people keeping old traditions alive

• What can be done to maintain the identity of Thai cuisine?

88.85%: Should be promoted as soft power

82.5%: Boost awareness among the young

77.31%: Campaign for all Thais to keep old cooking traditions alive

• Who should be responsible for maintaining Thai cuisine’s identity?

70%: All Thais

65.38%: Culture Ministry

63.37%: The older generation

• Do you think the Apec Summit last week helped promote Thai cuisine internationally?

51.44%: Moderately

29.7%: A lot