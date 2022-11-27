Tom yum or somtam? Which do you think is most Thai?
Tom yum koong (spicy shrimp soup) topped the list in a recent survey when respondents were asked to name the dish that best reflects Thailand’s “food identity”.
The Suan Dusit Poll was conducted between November 19 and 24 on 1,044 respondents, who were allowed to choose more than one answer.
Here are some of the questions, and the answers:
• What dish signifies Thai cuisine?
57.65%: Tom yum koong (spicy shrimp soup)
33.17%: Phad thai (stir-fried rice noodles)
23.89%: Somtam (spicy green papaya salad)
22.11%: Kaeng khiao waan (green curry)
13.23%: Massaman curry
• What makes Thai cuisine so different?
83.96%: Precise recipes
81.17%: Rich and nutritious
75.98%: Local wisdom
• How difficult is it to cook Thai food?
90.75%: Difficulty in replicating the taste
74.95%: Difficulty in replicating quality
68.02%: Few people keeping old traditions alive
• What can be done to maintain the identity of Thai cuisine?
88.85%: Should be promoted as soft power
82.5%: Boost awareness among the young
77.31%: Campaign for all Thais to keep old cooking traditions alive
• Who should be responsible for maintaining Thai cuisine’s identity?
70%: All Thais
65.38%: Culture Ministry
63.37%: The older generation
• Do you think the Apec Summit last week helped promote Thai cuisine internationally?
51.44%: Moderately
29.7%: A lot
Akkarapol Waichiangkha, a home economics lecturer at Suan Dusit University, said the history of Thai cuisine should also be told when it is being promoted via various channels, especially online.
Also, he said, all sectors should join hands when it comes to promoting Thai food, especially traditional dishes and old recipes.
Kanchana Fuengsri, another home economics lecturer at Suan Dusit University, said Thai cuisine varies vastly. For instance, the same dish can taste different in different parts of the country, the recipes can differ as can ingredients and cooking methods.
She too believes building an awareness of the history of Thai cuisine and its various benefits are key to preserving the identity of Thai cuisine.
