E-sport a gamechanger for Thailand’s digital economy: Democrats’ Madame Dear

Watanya, also known as “Madame Dear”, was speaking at a seminar titled "E-sport: More Than Just a Game” organised by the Democrat Party's Bangkok strategy committee at Siam Square.

Many people assume e-sport is just a hobby and are not aware it has a big role to play in Thailand’s digital expansion, she said.

"The main question is what the government can do to make e-sport more than just a sport," she said.

Watanya noted that other countries are paying serious attention to electronic sport as an economic driver, adding that South Korea has a plan to promote e-sport as soft power.

Experts had demonstrated how e-sport can be used to grow economies, but Thailand was still lagging compared with other countries, she said.