Thai stuns Liverpool's Jota in online football match

A Thai Fifa player got a surprise online match against Liverpool star Diogo Jota while he was playing on live stream.

Jota has brought a portable PS5 console with him for the pre-season tour to play in his free time.

After the Liverpool training session in Bangkok on Sunday, Thai Fifa player ‘KORRAeiei’ found himself pitted against Jota’s team, ‘Aguiar FC’.

Jota did not start the match with any of his Liverpool colleagues.

KORRAeiei won the match, pipping Jota 5-4 in the penalty shootout.

Diogo Jota has a reputation of being great not only on the actual football field but also in the digital version. Previously he had won 30 consecutive matches in the "FUT Champions Weekend League" mode of Fifa Ultimate Team.

Fans will get a chance to see Jota on the field at Rajamangala Stadium on Tuesday when Liverpool take on Manchester United in a one-off special match.

