Thai stuns Liverpool’s Jota in online football match

After the Liverpool training session in Bangkok on Sunday, Thai Fifa player ‘KORRAeiei’ found himself pitted against Jota’s team, ‘Aguiar FC’.

Jota did not start the match with any of his Liverpool colleagues.

KORRAeiei won the match, pipping Jota 5-4 in the penalty shootout.

Diogo Jota has a reputation of being great not only on the actual football field but also in the digital version. Previously he had won 30 consecutive matches in the "FUT Champions Weekend League" mode of Fifa Ultimate Team.