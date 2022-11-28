Ubon beauty Arisara crowned this year’s ‘Original’ Miss Tiffany
Ubon Ratchathani’s Arisara “Kwang” Kankla was crowned this year’s “Miss Tiffany: The Original” at a gala celebration on Sunday.
The extravaganza was held at Tiffany Show Pattaya in Chonburi and also saw the transgender beauty winning in the “Best of Tiffany’s Fashion Shoot” and “Miss Photogenic” categories.
Apart from the million-baht crown designed by God Diamonds, Arisara also won an MG ZS Limited Edition car, 300,000 baht in cash and a gift voucher from Pratunam Polyclinic among other goodies.
Though the 21-year-old is a trained nursing assistant, she also enjoys traditional and contemporary dance and co-owns a cosmetic surgery business. She also spends her free time working as a volunteer at M Plus Foundation to boost awareness of preventing Aids.
The two runners-up were Napichaya “Namfah” Pimpru and Nattaphat “Earth” Waichana.
