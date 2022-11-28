Ubon beauty Arisara crowned this year’s ‘Original’ Miss Tiffany

Apart from the million-baht crown designed by God Diamonds, Arisara also won an MG ZS Limited Edition car, 300,000 baht in cash and a gift voucher from Pratunam Polyclinic among other goodies.

Though the 21-year-old is a trained nursing assistant, she also enjoys traditional and contemporary dance and co-owns a cosmetic surgery business. She also spends her free time working as a volunteer at M Plus Foundation to boost awareness of preventing Aids.