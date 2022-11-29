Get your jabs, says senator as Covid cases surge in Bangkok
Bangkokians should continue protecting themselves against infection, especially since the number of recorded daily Covid-19 cases in the city has nearly doubled, a senator said.
The warning came from Dr Chalermchai Boonyaleephan, deputy chair of a Senate committee on public health, in his blog on Blockdit.com on Monday.
In the blog, Chalermchai quoted deputy Bangkok governor Tavida Kamolvej reporting that the number of registered Covid-19 cases in Bangkok this week had risen from about 900 a day to about 1,500 a day.
He also quoted Tavida as saying that the number of people admitted to hospital for Covid had doubled to 200 daily.
Chalermchai also pointed out that two to four people die of Covid-19 related complications on a daily basis.
However, he admitted that most Covid-19 patients do not develop severe conditions because they are fully vaccinated, adding that most of those who have died are of the 608 group – over 60 years old and/or with one or more of eight comorbidities.
He pointed out that most of those who succumbed to the virus were also not fully vaccinated.
Hence, he advised people to get their booster shots and continue protecting themselves by wearing flu masks.