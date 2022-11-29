Get your jabs, says senator as Covid cases surge in Bangkok

The warning came from Dr Chalermchai Boonyaleephan, deputy chair of a Senate committee on public health, in his blog on Blockdit.com on Monday.

In the blog, Chalermchai quoted deputy Bangkok governor Tavida Kamolvej reporting that the number of registered Covid-19 cases in Bangkok this week had risen from about 900 a day to about 1,500 a day.

He also quoted Tavida as saying that the number of people admitted to hospital for Covid had doubled to 200 daily.