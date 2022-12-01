State agencies now embroiled in World Cup broadcast rights saga

The regulating agency had ruled that IPTV subscribers, like viewers of free television, are also eligible for World Cup live broadcasts under the NBTC’s “must-carry” rule applied to all broadcasters for major sporting events.

In response to the NBTC’s decision, True Corporation, which contributed 300 million baht to the pooled fund, took its case to the Central Intellectual Property and International Trade Court, asking for an injunction on live broadcasts through IPTV’s cable system. The request was granted.

Later, Super Broadband Network Co Ltd (SBN), which is part of the IPTV transmission system, asked the court to review its injunction, arguing that the broadcasters in their group were properly following the law involved and would abide by the NBTC’s relevant decision.

SAT governor Kongsak Yodmanee said on Thursday that his agency had not yet received the letter from the NBTC. He added, however, that the SAT would follow a court verdict in the case filed by SBN.

“The SAT signed a memorandum of understanding with True because the company contributed as much as 300 million baht to buy the World Cup broadcast rights. The SAT had asked private businesses to join in, but True made the highest contribution,” Kongsak argued.

