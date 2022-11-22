NBTC tells True to return exclusive broadcast rights for 16 World Cup matches

The move came after the Association of Digital Television Broadcasting (ADTEB) filed a complaint with the NBTC over what it said was unfair distribution of rights for the 2022 World Cup matches.

The ADTEB claimed that True had been given exclusive broadcasting rights on all channels and platforms and was able to choose 32 matches including advertisement minutes from broadcasting channels, in violation of the NBTC’s resolution that all 64 matches must be distributed equally.

The 32 matches allocated to True were: the final, third-place playoff, one quarter-final, two semi-finals, four round-of-16 matches and 23 first-round matches.