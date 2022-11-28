SAT, NBTC taken to court over exclusive World Cup broadcast rights to True

She said the SAT became the World Cup broadcast licence-holder after purchasing broadcasting rights costing 1.4 billion baht from Fifa.

Of the total amount, 600 million baht came from NBTC's Broadcasting and Telecommunications Research and Development Fund for Public Interest to ensure that all people could watch the World Cup matches free.

"However, the SAT made a contract to hand control over the country’s World Cup broadcasting rights to True via its platforms, such as IPTV, internet and mobile transmissions," she said.

"Meanwhile, there is a block on World Cup broadcasts on other telecommunication companies' platforms."

She said these actions were proof that the SAT and the NBTC had been negligent in performing their duty to ensure that all people could watch the World Cup matches for free.