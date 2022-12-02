Chao Phraya river to light up with spectacular firework displays during new year countdown

Also, The event offered visitors special line-ups of both Thai and international artists such as Mark Tuan, who is one of the renowned South Korean boy band GOT7’s members.

For photo freaks, ICON SIAM has organized a photography competition for the fireworks show under the theme "Amazing Shot of Happiness", with cash prizes totaling more than 200,000 Baht.

“I would like to invite everyone to celebrate the new year festival at the beautiful Chao Phraya river. We are ready to provide visitors with a majestic new year celebration” added Supoj at the press conference.

The shopping mall is accessible by all modes of public transportation including cars, buses, passenger boats, and BTS sky train (taking Silom line to Krung Buri Station and then taking the connected golden line to Charoen Nakhon station).

ICON SIAM has been regarded as a landmark in Thailand, and it has held a countdown event for 4 consecutive years.

According to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), the number of tourists visiting Thailand next year is expected to reach 18 million people, generating around 970 billion baht in the country’s revenue.



