Chao Phraya river to light up with spectacular firework displays during new year countdown
To emphasize the role of the country as a “global countdown destination”, Bangkok’s largest shopping mall ICON SIAM is hosting the event “Amazing Thailand Countdown 2023” at Icon Siam River Park, with the 1,400-meter length of fireworks being displayed alongside the bank of Chao Phraya river.
The event, scheduled to be held on December 31, under the theme - win the World for Thailand, resulted from a collaboration between Icon Siam, government agencies, and its business partners.
ICON SIAM’s managing director Supoj Chaiwatsirikul said that “The resolution of ICON SIAM is to represent the historical Chao Phraya River to the world as a global countdown destination. We are honored to provide both Thai and foreigners with a special night at the Amazing Thailand Countdown 2023 event, taking place on December 31. This year, we have invested more than 100 million baht to create this fantastic celebration as a gift for Thai people and tourists coming to Thailand through this new year festivity.”
Amazing Thailand Countdown 2023 will welcome travelers with the 1,400-meter length of more than 30,000 eco-friendly fireworks amidst the riverside view of the Chao Phraya river at night. The firework displays are separated into 7 shows namely; 1. The Joy of Siam, 2. Enchanting Land, 3. Eternal Prosperity, 4. Heroic Spirit, 5. Sharing Possibilities, 6. Beautiful Harmony, and 7. Win the world for Thailand together.
All firework displays will be broadcast via TV channels as well as online platforms such as ICON SIAM’s Facebook page.
Also, The event offered visitors special line-ups of both Thai and international artists such as Mark Tuan, who is one of the renowned South Korean boy band GOT7’s members.
For photo freaks, ICON SIAM has organized a photography competition for the fireworks show under the theme "Amazing Shot of Happiness", with cash prizes totaling more than 200,000 Baht.
“I would like to invite everyone to celebrate the new year festival at the beautiful Chao Phraya river. We are ready to provide visitors with a majestic new year celebration” added Supoj at the press conference.
The shopping mall is accessible by all modes of public transportation including cars, buses, passenger boats, and BTS sky train (taking Silom line to Krung Buri Station and then taking the connected golden line to Charoen Nakhon station).
ICON SIAM has been regarded as a landmark in Thailand, and it has held a countdown event for 4 consecutive years.
According to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), the number of tourists visiting Thailand next year is expected to reach 18 million people, generating around 970 billion baht in the country’s revenue.