Pattaya seeks solution to homelessness after 10-year-old filmed smoking ganja

The youngster, identified only as “M”, was filmed smoking cannabis with a bamboo bong on the beach in South Pattaya in Chonburi’s Bang Lamung district.

The clip, which was widely circulated on social media, drew much criticism against authorities.

The boy was found sleeping about 100 metres from where he had been filmed smoking and taken to Pattaya police station. He was then interrogated by police for over two hours in the presence of social workers.

An official from the Social Development and Human Security Ministry said on Friday the boy is an orphan and had escaped from the Bang Lamung youth shelter. The official claimed the boy had refused to say anything about why he was smoking and that police officers had only asked him about his life and well-being.