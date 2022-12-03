Factories, farms, forests: Targets for Thai agency in PM2.5 battle

Public buses and commercial vehicles will also be checked regularly to ensure those that emit dark exhaust smoke are kept off the streets.

As of October, a total of 896 factories that may cause pollution have been shortlisted for regular inspections all year to ensure fine particles are kept at a minimum.

In agricultural areas, PM2.5 is mainly caused by the burning of farm waste, Pinsak said, adding that farmers will be told to stop clearing their fields with fire.

The initial target is to cover 17,640 farmers in 62 provinces, with the goal of cutting down “hot spots” by 10%.

In the forests, PM2.5 is mainly caused by wildfires. Pinsak said that to combat this, at least 3,000 tonnes of combustible materials will be collected from the forests in a bid to reduce hot spots by 20%.

He said that in Thailand, the concentration of PM2.5 fine particles often worsens around the late and early periods of the year when the country is covered by high-pressure ridges from China.