Free check-ups for vehicles ahead of ‘7 deadly days’ at New Year

The “Free Car Checkup for Safe Driving” campaign runs until December 31.

The New Year and Songkran holidays are the two most dangerous times of the year on Thai roads, with accidents soaring as large numbers of people head to their hometowns to visit relatives. Between 300 and 400 people are killed in traffic accidents each year during the seven-day period.

Checking the condition of your vehicle before making a long trip is highly recommended as a way of preventing accidents, said DLT director-general Jirut Wisanjit on Sunday. “The department is therefore running a campaign with partners to offer free vehicle check-ups for motorists until year-end.”

Service centres that have a “Free Car Checkup for Safety Driving” banner are offering free checks by experienced mechanics on 20 items, including the brake system, tyres, engine, motor oil level, radiator, air filter, and lighting.

Partners in the campaign include the Thai Automotive Industry Association, Thailand Automotive Institute, Thai Motorcycle Enterprise Association, and leading manufacturers such as Toyota, Honda, Nissan, Isuzu, Mitsubishi, and MG.

Jirut also urged motorists to get at least eight hours sleep before driving long distances, and stop to rest in a safe area if they feel tired.

“Most importantly, do not consume alcohol while driving and obey the traffic laws,” he added.