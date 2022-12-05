Stress, depression, money worries weigh down Thai university students: study

The “Study of Mental Behaviour of University Students”, jointly conducted by CU’s Social Research Institute and the Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth), covered 9,050 undergraduate students from 15 universities nationwide.

The study covered several topics related to mental health and problems suffered by students.

Project adviser Dr Sirichet Sangkhaman told the press on Sunday that the study had uncovered interesting information about university students’ mental state. Nearly 40% said they were often or always under stress, while about 30% said they are often or always unhappy or depressed. Of both groups, 4.3% have been clinically diagnosed with psychological problems like bipolar disorder or manic depression.

The study also found that 4% of the respondents have thought of committing suicide, while 1.3% have harmed themselves more than once.

The survey also found that 40% of students smoke, 9% drink alcohol often, 0.4% consume marijuana often, 2% consume the herb occasionally.