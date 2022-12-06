Closing time for bars will not be extended, says Anutin

Political observers, however, have dubbed this announcement as bizarre, especially since Anutin is the leader of coalition partner Bhumjaithai and he appears to be going against a fellow party member, Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn.

Anutin announced his ministry’s stance just before attending the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday morning. This was in response to an earlier announcement by Phiphat, who said the Cabinet was scheduled to deliberate his proposal to extend bar closing hours in specific tourist destinations on Tuesday.

Phiphat said he would ask the Cabinet to greenlight his plan to have nightspots in specific areas remain open until 4am instead of 2am.