Thai govt postpones collection of land and building tax again
The collection of land and building tax has been delayed by two more months due to the damage caused by recent flooding in many provinces.
Interior Minister Anupong Paochinda released a statement last month saying the implementation of the 2019 Land and Building Tax Act was being postponed.
The announcement said many local administrative organisations have been unable to survey the land and buildings subject to taxes, even though the flooding has improved in many areas.
The statement said that to ensure “effective and complete collection of tax”, the interior minister has shifted the deadline for local administrative organisations to survey taxable buildings and land by two months to January.
The deadline for the payment of land and building tax has also been postponed.
The local administrative organisations now have until April 1 instead of February 1 to announce the tax rates, the statement said.
The tax forms can be mailed to taxpayers within April instead of February, while the submission of the forms has been put off from April to June.
The deadline for tax payment is now June instead of April.
The interior minister’s announcement, dated November 14, was published in the Royal Gazette on Friday.
The collection of land and building tax had been postponed several times to help ease the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on taxpayers.
“The original schedule for people required to comply with the Land and Building Tax Act of 2019, regarding the tax collection for land and buildings in 2022, shall be extended for three more months,” read the interior minister’s announcement issued in June.
The move came after the private sector pushed for the tax payment deadline to be delayed in a bid to ease the burden caused by the pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.