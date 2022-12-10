Thai govt postpones collection of land and building tax again

The local administrative organisations now have until April 1 instead of February 1 to announce the tax rates, the statement said.

The tax forms can be mailed to taxpayers within April instead of February, while the submission of the forms has been put off from April to June.

The deadline for tax payment is now June instead of April.

The interior minister’s announcement, dated November 14, was published in the Royal Gazette on Friday.

The collection of land and building tax had been postponed several times to help ease the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on taxpayers.

“The original schedule for people required to comply with the Land and Building Tax Act of 2019, regarding the tax collection for land and buildings in 2022, shall be extended for three more months,” read the interior minister’s announcement issued in June.

The move came after the private sector pushed for the tax payment deadline to be delayed in a bid to ease the burden caused by the pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.