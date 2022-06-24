Land and building tax collection postponed for 3 more months

As a result, the deadline for tax payment has been extended from April to July, with an option to pay in three-month instalments until September.

The ministry’s announcement was issued on Wednesday, with effect from Thursday.

“The original schedule for people required to comply with the Land and Building Tax Act of 2019, regarding the tax collection for land and buildings in 2022, shall be extended for three more months,” read the Interior minister’s announcement.

Revenue from land and building tax goes to local administrative organisations (LAO) to fund development projects. The Interior Ministry has informed provincial governors about the postponement of collection.