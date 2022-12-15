FDA chief insists ganja no longer narcotic regardless of cannabis control law

FDA secretary-general Paisarn Dunkum was commenting as the House of Representatives resumed its second reading of the bill on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the House panel vetting the bill had agreed to remove Section 3, which stated that marijuana, hemp and their extracts will not be regarded as narcotics under the law. Paisarn is a member of the vetting panel.

The bill’s second reading was suspended in September when the House voted to send it back to the panel for revision. The coalition Democrat Party joined forces with the opposition and voted to send the draft back, citing a lack of protection for children. The Bhumjaithai Party, which engineered cannabis legalization, accused the Democrats of playing political games over the draft bill.