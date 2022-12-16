Public gets free entry to 10 aquariums in Thailand from Dec 30 to Jan 3

• Northeastern Freshwater Aquarium, That Choeng Chum subdistrict, Muang district, Sakon Nakhon (Call 042711447)

• The Sixth Cycle Birthday Anniversary Celebration Aquarium, Khlong Khut subdistrict, Tha Mai district, Chanthaburi (Call 039433216-8)

• Phang Nga Coastal Fisheries Research and Development’s Aquarium, Thai Muang subdistrict, Thai Muang district, Phang Nga (Call 0 7643 2212-4)

The department is also distributing 100 bags of freshwater fish among farmers who visit local fisheries.