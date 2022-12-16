Public gets free entry to 10 aquariums in Thailand from Dec 30 to Jan 3
The Department of Fisheries is allowing free entry to its 43 learning centres and 10 public aquariums from December 30 to January 3 as a New Year present.
The aquariums allowing free entry are:
• Rayong Aquarium, Phe subdistrict, Muang district, Rayong (Call 038653741)
• Chalerm Prakiat Aquarium, Nai Muang subdistrict, Muang district, Phichit (Call 056611309)
• Satun Inland Fishery Research and Development Centre, Kamphaeng subdistrict, Langu district, Satun (Call 074775455)
• Thailand Tortoise and Terrapin aquarium, Kamphaeng subdistrict, Langu district, Satun (Call 074775455)
• Phitsanulok Inland Fisheries Research and Development Centre, Phrom Phiram district, Phitsanulok (Call 055369066)
• Giant Catfish Museum, Wiang subdistrict, Muang district, Phayao (Call 544311251)
• Bueng Boraphet Aquarium, Chae Yair subdistrict, Muang district, Nakhon Sawan (Call 056274503)
• Northeastern Freshwater Aquarium, That Choeng Chum subdistrict, Muang district, Sakon Nakhon (Call 042711447)
• The Sixth Cycle Birthday Anniversary Celebration Aquarium, Khlong Khut subdistrict, Tha Mai district, Chanthaburi (Call 039433216-8)
• Phang Nga Coastal Fisheries Research and Development’s Aquarium, Thai Muang subdistrict, Thai Muang district, Phang Nga (Call 0 7643 2212-4)
The department is also distributing 100 bags of freshwater fish among farmers who visit local fisheries.