background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
FRIDAY, December 30, 2022
nationthailand
Public gets free entry to 10 aquariums in Thailand from Dec 30 to Jan 3

Public gets free entry to 10 aquariums in Thailand from Dec 30 to Jan 3

FRIDAY, December 16, 2022

The Department of Fisheries is allowing free entry to its 43 learning centres and 10 public aquariums from December 30 to January 3 as a New Year present.

The aquariums allowing free entry are:

Rayong Aquarium, Phe subdistrict, Muang district, Rayong (Call 038653741)

Chalerm Prakiat Aquarium, Nai Muang subdistrict, Muang district, Phichit (Call 056611309)

Satun Inland Fishery Research and Development Centre, Kamphaeng subdistrict, Langu district, Satun (Call 074775455)

 

Thailand Tortoise and Terrapin aquarium, Kamphaeng subdistrict, Langu district, Satun (Call 074775455)

Phitsanulok Inland Fisheries Research and Development Centre, Phrom Phiram district, Phitsanulok (Call 055369066)

Giant Catfish Museum, Wiang subdistrict, Muang district, Phayao (Call 544311251)

Bueng Boraphet Aquarium, Chae Yair subdistrict, Muang district, Nakhon Sawan (Call 056274503)

Public gets free entry to 10 aquariums in Thailand from Dec 30 to Jan 3

Northeastern Freshwater Aquarium, That Choeng Chum subdistrict, Muang district, Sakon Nakhon (Call 042711447)

The Sixth Cycle Birthday Anniversary Celebration Aquarium, Khlong Khut subdistrict, Tha Mai district, Chanthaburi (Call 039433216-8)

Phang Nga Coastal Fisheries Research and Development’s Aquarium, Thai Muang subdistrict, Thai Muang district, Phang Nga (Call 0 7643 2212-4)

The department is also distributing 100 bags of freshwater fish among farmers who visit local fisheries.

Public gets free entry to 10 aquariums in Thailand from Dec 30 to Jan 3 Public gets free entry to 10 aquariums in Thailand from Dec 30 to Jan 3

TAGS
aquariumsThailandtourismNew Year
RELATED
nationthailand