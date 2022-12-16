Mercury to dive in North, Northeast Thailand from Saturday

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation warned on Friday that Chiang Mai, Tak and Nakhon Sawan in the North, Loei and Nakhon Phanom in the Northeast, and Kanchanaburi and Nakhon Nayok in Central Thailand are under watch for “cold and very cold weather”.

The department, which falls under the Interior Ministry, has warned residents to keep warm at all times and safeguard against possible fires.

Meanwhile, the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) said on Friday that the mercury in the North and Northeast will drop as low as 6 degrees Celsius for the next four days due to a wave of cold air from China.