Mercury to dive in North, Northeast Thailand from Saturday
The temperature in seven provinces in the upper part of Thailand is expected to drop by several degrees from Saturday to Tuesday.
The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation warned on Friday that Chiang Mai, Tak and Nakhon Sawan in the North, Loei and Nakhon Phanom in the Northeast, and Kanchanaburi and Nakhon Nayok in Central Thailand are under watch for “cold and very cold weather”.
The department, which falls under the Interior Ministry, has warned residents to keep warm at all times and safeguard against possible fires.
Meanwhile, the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) said on Friday that the mercury in the North and Northeast will drop as low as 6 degrees Celsius for the next four days due to a wave of cold air from China.
According to TMD, temperatures ranging from 8 to 15.9 degrees Celsius is deemed “cold”, while temperatures below 7.9 degrees Celsius can be considered “very cold”.
TMD said the temperature in the lower North and Northeast will range between 10 and 18 degrees Celsius, though the mercury can be as low as 2 degrees Celsius and frost can be expected on mountains.
In the East and Central region, including Greater Bangkok, temperatures will drop by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius, ranging between 15 and 21 degrees Celsius, TMD said.