How Thailand’s jasmine rice lost its fragrance

This reputation will further help promote the quality of Cambodian rice”

The Thai Rice Exporters Association (TREA) has urged farmers and researchers to improve their strains after Thailand lost its crown to Cambodia in the World’s Best Rice Awards 2022.

Thailand’s Hom Mali rice, which had come top for the previous two years, fell to second. Hom Mali lost by only one point. Fragrant rice varieties from Vietnam and Laos were awarded third and fourth, respectively.

Hom Mali holds the record with seven awards.

One of the judges said the Hom Mali rice this year is not as fragrance as it used to be.”