Bangkokians pile in at hospital to wish beloved Princess a speedy recovery

The Princess – daughter of His Majesty the King and HRH Princess Soamsawali – is being treated at the hospital for a heart-related ailment.

Since early Saturday morning, visitors were seen queuing up to leave messages in the provided books.

Than Phuying Sirikitiya Jensen, daughter of His Majesty’s older sister Princess Ubolratana, also visited the hospital on Saturday to leave her best wishes.

Bangkok resident Donnapha Kladbuppha said she had first visited the hospital on Friday and plans to show up daily to pray for the Princess.

“I plan to come here every day to pray until the Princess is healthy and can smile again. This will be the best New Year’s gift for Thai people,” she said.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha fell ill on Wednesday in Nakhon Ratchasima and was brought to the hospital immediately.

The lobby of the hospital’s Bhumisiri Mangkhalanusorn Building is open for people to record their messages daily from 8am to 4pm.