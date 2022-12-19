One man missing after cargo ship, 2 boats capsize in Gulf of Thailand storm

The 4th Marine and Coastal Resources Office launched a search and rescue mission on Sunday afternoon after being alerted that two small fishing boats had sunk in Bandon Bay off Surat Thani.

Office patrol boats were joined by marine police vessels and managed to locate and rescue a man and a woman from the sea. However, a 75-year-old fisherman was still missing when the team called off the search at 5pm in fading light, heavy rain and waves of over 2 metres high.

At 5.45pm, Surat Thani’s Chaiya police station was alerted by local fishermen that a large ship was adrift in rough seas and its crew had fired an SOS red flare.