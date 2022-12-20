Feeder train service to connect Lat Krabang and Phra Chom Klao from Jan 3

In the pilot phase, which will last three months, the train will run 22 return trips per day from Monday to Friday, with fare set at 10 baht per person, SRT public relations centre director Ekarat Sriarayanphong said on Tuesday.

The first train will leave Lat Krabang station at 7.10am while the last train will arrive at Phra Chom Klao at 8pm.

The feeder train will use diesel engine locomotives and is expected to transport more than 1,000 people per day, he added.

Phra Chom Klao train stop is located within King Mongkut's Institute of Technology in Bangkok’s Lat Krabang district. The stop has been serving institute students and locals in the area who commute by train.

SRT expects the new feeder train to help commuters in the inner Bangkok area use the Airport Rail Link to reach Suvarnabhumi Airport as well as other destinations in the outer city.

To check the train route, contact SRT hotline 1690 or visit facebook.com/pr.railway