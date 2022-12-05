SRT leasee to sell food in express trains from Tuesday
The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has selected a private firm to sell foods aboard eight express trains on four routes, starting on Tuesday, its spokesman said on Monday.
Ekkarat Sriarayanpong, director of SRT's Public Relations Centre, said Advanced Marketing Service Co Ltd has won the bidding to lease 115 bogies of eight express trains to sell foods and drinks.
The eight express trains on four routes are:
• Northern route: Utarawithi Express (Bangkok-Chiang Mai and Chiang Mai-Bangkok)
• Southern route: Thaksinarat Express (Bangkok-Hat Yai and Hat Yai-Bangkok)
• First Northeastern route (Isaan Watana Bangkok-Ubon Ratchathani and Ubon Ratchathani-Bangkok Express)
• Second Northeastern route (Isaan Mankha Bangkok-Nong Khai and Nong Khai-Bangkok) express.
The SRT had halted sale of foods and drinks onboard its trains since April 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, that the pandemic has ended, the SRT decided to resume special cafeteria bogies on its trains, Ekkarat said.
He said the SRT sold bidding documents for the leasing of 115 bogies for serving as mobile cafeteria from September 27 to October 17 and three companies had bought the documents.
He said two of the firms, Bogie FB Co Ltd and Advanced Marketing Service Co Ltd, submitted their bid envelope on November 3 and Advanced Marketing Service.
Advanced Marketing Service won the right to lease 115 bogies on eight express routes for three years, from December 6 2022 to December 5 2025, Ekkarat said.
The spokesman said the company will sell both hot and cold drinks and ready-made dishes as well as One Tambon One Product goods. Every dish on the menu will clearly state the price and the company will be required to ensure the quality of foods sold.
Next month, the SRT will also invite the private sector to bid for rights to sell foods on 10 other rapid and express trains:
- Bangkok-Chiang Mai and Chiang Mai-Bangkok express trains (No. 13 and 14)
- Bangkok-Chiang Mai and Chiang Mai-Bangkok rapid trains (No. 51 and 52)
- Bangkok-Sungai Kolok and Sungai Kolok-Bangkok express trains (No. 37 and 38)
- Bangkok-Trang and Trang-Bangkok rapid trains (No. 83 and 84)
- Bangkok-Nakhon Si Thammarat and Nakhon Si Thammarat-Bangkok express trains (No. 85 and 86).
Ekkarat said the winner is expected to be selected by April so that the food services on these trains could be resumed as soon as possible.