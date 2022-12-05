SRT leasee to sell food in express trains from Tuesday

The SRT had halted sale of foods and drinks onboard its trains since April 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, that the pandemic has ended, the SRT decided to resume special cafeteria bogies on its trains, Ekkarat said.

He said the SRT sold bidding documents for the leasing of 115 bogies for serving as mobile cafeteria from September 27 to October 17 and three companies had bought the documents.

He said two of the firms, Bogie FB Co Ltd and Advanced Marketing Service Co Ltd, submitted their bid envelope on November 3 and Advanced Marketing Service.

Advanced Marketing Service won the right to lease 115 bogies on eight express routes for three years, from December 6 2022 to December 5 2025, Ekkarat said.