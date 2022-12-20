Hosting Apec summits expected to be a magnet for foreign investment for next few years

Poj Aramwattananont, vice chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and chairman of the Apec CEO Summit, summed up Thailand's achievement in organising the major international events in November at a press conference on Tuesday.

Capital is primarily flowing into the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) Economy, the Digital Economy (including e-commerce, AI, and robotics), and service industries, such as health and wellness, beauty, as well as logistics and tourism, he said.

International investors and businesses are showing strong interest in electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy.

The Thai Chamber of Commerce estimates that total foreign investment in these sectors will be worth around 300 billion baht.

Bilateral trade and investment projects with China and Saudi Arabia will also bring in another 300 billion baht. China has pledged to support and invest in the green, digital, and EV industries. Additionally, they are actively promoting the construction of the Thai-Chinese railway.