Surplus supply still hurts property market in EEC provinces

An REIC survey found that 54,116 housing units were offered for sale at a total price of 184.9 billion baht in the third quarter of this year in the Eastern Economic Corridor provinces of Chonburi, Rayong and Chachoengsao. That was a decline of 9.9% in total supply from the second quarter.

The number of condominiums on sale saw a decline of 10.2% and the number of houses was down by 8.6% in the third quarter.

However, 4,117 new housing units were added to the market in the same period — an increase of 16.9% — at a total price of 12.5 billion baht.

Of the three EEC provinces, Chachoengsao saw more new real estate projects than Chonburi and Rayong, according to the REIC survey.

