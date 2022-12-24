New Omicron variants are replacing BA.5: WHO

In its Covid-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update issued on Wednesday, the WHO reported that six new Omicron variants account for 72.9% of the prevalence and are replacing BA.5 descendent lineages, which account for 68.4%.

Among these six variants, BQ.1.x is the most prevalent with 42.5%.

“Based on current evidence, there is no indication of increased severity associated with these variants under monitoring compared to the former Omicron lineages,” the WHO said.