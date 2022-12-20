Waiting for new Covid vaccines? There’s no point, says doctor
A respiratory specialist has advised people to protect themselves against Covid-19 with currently available vaccines rather than waiting for next-generation vaccines.
Dr Manoon Leechawengwongs of Vichaiyut Hospital explained on Tuesday that the Covid virus is mutating too quickly for next-gen vaccines to keep up.
The next-gen vaccines will target the current dominant strain in Thailand, but this will soon be replaced by new Omicron subvariants, such as BQ.1 and XBB, said Manoon on Facebook. The new-gen vaccines will not be as effective against these new subvariants, he added.
"People are still at risk of Covid-19 infection as new vaccines will not keep up with virus mutations," he said.
However, both old and new vaccines reduce the risk of severe symptoms and death from Covid-19, he confirmed.
He also expects a vaccine that offers protection against up to four Covid strains to be rolled out in future.
Leading virologist Dr Yong Poovorawan has explained that the BA.1 Omicron subvariant that was dominant at the start of the year had since mutated to BA.2, BA.4, BA.5 and BA.2.75 subvariants.
BA.2.75 has become dominant over the past two months, overtaking BA.5 which accounted for most cases in June, he added.
However, Yong expects BA.2.75 to be replaced as Thailand’s dominant strain by Omicron BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 subvariants spreading from the West.
"The mutation is happening over time," he said, confirming that genetic changes in the virus are occurring too quickly for vaccines to keep up.
Yong also said that the protection offered by new-gen vaccines targeted at Omicron strains was no higher than first-gen vaccines.
Thailand recorded 3,419 new Covid-19 cases and 113 deaths last week (December 11-17), according to the Covid-19 information centre's Facebook page.
