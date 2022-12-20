Waiting for new Covid vaccines? There’s no point, says doctor

Leading virologist Dr Yong Poovorawan has explained that the BA.1 Omicron subvariant that was dominant at the start of the year had since mutated to BA.2, BA.4, BA.5 and BA.2.75 subvariants.

BA.2.75 has become dominant over the past two months, overtaking BA.5 which accounted for most cases in June, he added.

However, Yong expects BA.2.75 to be replaced as Thailand’s dominant strain by Omicron BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 subvariants spreading from the West.

"The mutation is happening over time," he said, confirming that genetic changes in the virus are occurring too quickly for vaccines to keep up.

Yong also said that the protection offered by new-gen vaccines targeted at Omicron strains was no higher than first-gen vaccines.

Thailand recorded 3,419 new Covid-19 cases and 113 deaths last week (December 11-17), according to the Covid-19 information centre's Facebook page.

