Thai police instructed to stop revealing nationalities of foreign suspects

RTP spokesman Pol General Roi Ingkhapairoj issued an urgent order via police radio on Saturday, calling on all nine provincial bureaus to ensure the nationalities of suspects are no longer revealed to the media.

The police general said the way police officers announced cases involving foreigners to the press has affected Thailand’s ties with countries the suspects come from.

Hence, Roi said, from now on, investigators will only be allowed to provide details of cases without revealing nationalities.