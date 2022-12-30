214 motorists caught for drunk driving on first of Thailand's 7 dangerous days
Thursday, the first of Thailand’s “7 dangerous days”, saw 98% more motorists caught for drunk driving compared to last year.
Weerakit Harnpariphan, Department of Probation director-general, said on Friday that 214 motorists were put under court-ordered probation on Thursday because they were caught driving under the influence. This is 106 people or 98% more than the 108 motorists caught on the same day last year.
Drunk driving constituted 72.5% of all 295 cases which resulted in motorists facing court-ordered probation on Thursday.
Apart from the 214 drunk drivers, 72 were found to be under the influence of drugs and nine were caught for careless driving on Thursday.
The “7 dangerous days” run from December 29 to January 4.
Department of Probation records showed that Nonthaburi saw 55 drunk driving cases, the highest nationwide on the first day, followed by 27 in Bangkok and 15 in Tak.
Weerakit said on Friday that the Department of Probation would screen motorists facing court-ordered probation. Those who show signs of being alcoholics will be sent for rehabilitation at state hospitals.
Repeat offenders, meanwhile, will be made to attend a three-day “intensive training” to turn over a new leaf, he said. This course will include community services to boost awareness about the impact of drunk driving.