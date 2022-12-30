214 motorists caught for drunk driving on first of Thailand's 7 dangerous days

Weerakit Harnpariphan, Department of Probation director-general, said on Friday that 214 motorists were put under court-ordered probation on Thursday because they were caught driving under the influence. This is 106 people or 98% more than the 108 motorists caught on the same day last year.

Drunk driving constituted 72.5% of all 295 cases which resulted in motorists facing court-ordered probation on Thursday.

Apart from the 214 drunk drivers, 72 were found to be under the influence of drugs and nine were caught for careless driving on Thursday.

The “7 dangerous days” run from December 29 to January 4.