Hit-and-run police truck rams cars in Bangkok, booze suspected

A police truck was caught on camera colliding with a car in Bangkok's Don Muang district before fleeing the scene on Thursday night.

Footage of the incident was recorded on the dashboard camera of Nattapong NC Chadong, who posted it on the “Rao Ruk Don Mueang” (We love Don Mueang) Facebook page.

A clip shows the police truck overtaking Nattapong’s vehicle on the righthand side before apparently hitting another car at Wat Phuttha Siam Intersection.

The driver of the police truck is then shown fleeing the scene.

A netizen who commented on Nattapong's post claimed the same police truck had hit a taxi on Pracha Uthit Road just before the incident that was captured on video.

According to local reports, a motorcycle driver chased after the police truck and asked the driver to stop, suspecting he was drunk. However, the driver refused to do so.

The victims of the incident have reportedly filed a complaint at Don Muang Police Station. Police are investigating to find out which station the truck is based at.

Initial investigations show the truck does not belong to Don Muang Police Station, according to reports.

