One defence volunteer killed, two injured in Narathiwat bomb attack

The homemade bomb was detonated at 8.05am on the Ban Iryaeng Road in Moo 3 village of Tambon Si Sakhon in Si Sakhon district just about 50 metres from the team’s base.

Humdee Makase, 32, died of multiple wounds caused by bomb shrapnel and Sergeant Manayee Samoh, 38 and Suding Dohloh, 49, were severely injured. Manayee was hit by bomb shrapnel on his left hip and Suding on his head.