One defence volunteer killed, two injured in Narathiwat bomb attack
A team of defence volunteers were ambushed by a bomb attack in Si Sakhon district in Narathiwat province on Wednesday morning, leaving one person dead and two injured, police said.
The homemade bomb was detonated at 8.05am on the Ban Iryaeng Road in Moo 3 village of Tambon Si Sakhon in Si Sakhon district just about 50 metres from the team’s base.
Humdee Makase, 32, died of multiple wounds caused by bomb shrapnel and Sergeant Manayee Samoh, 38 and Suding Dohloh, 49, were severely injured. Manayee was hit by bomb shrapnel on his left hip and Suding on his head.
The injured were rushed to Si Sakhon Hospital while the body of the deceased was sent for an autopsy to the same hospital.
Police said eight defence volunteers were returning to their base on four motorcycles after escorting teachers to the Ban Iryang School when suspected insurgents detonated the bomb.
One insurgent came out of hiding to snatch a rifle from the slain volunteer before fleeing the scene.