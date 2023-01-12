Children given free access to Space Inspirium on Saturday
The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency is celebrating National Children’s Day on Saturday by giving children free access to its space museum in Chon Buri province, a senior official at the agency said on Thursday.
Pranpriya Wongsa, director of the agency’s Knowledge Development and Outreach Office, said one highlight of the Space Inspirium is the new exhibition zone “Gravity”.
Entering the zone is like walking in space, she said.
For Children’s Day, the museum will also provide space suits for children so they can take photos to post on social media from the museum, which is located in Si Racha district.
They will also be invited to join a rally to explore five bases, Pranpriya added.
She said all of the Children’s Day activities were designed to enhance knowledge about outer space and space technology.
Pranpriya said parents could easily find the museum’s terrestrial location by searching for “Space Inspirium” on Google Maps.
Activities start at 9am and run till 3pm. All are free.