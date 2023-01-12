Thailand clarifies all measures to control Covid as tourism surges
The National Communicable Diseases Committee on Thursday approved the government's revised measures for controlling Covid-19, including tests on arriving tourists with obvious symptoms of the disease, and charging fees for vaccinating tourists who voluntarily request shots.
The decisions were made at the committee’s first meeting of the year, which was chaired by Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.
It followed an earlier decision by the government to reimpose proof of vaccination for all foreign tourists ahead of the imminent return of tourists from China. That decision was, however, quickly scrapped. Some confusion resulted, so the committee provided a detailed list of its preparations for ensuring Covid-19 remains under control as tourism surges.
Anutin, who also serves as deputy prime minister, told reporters after the meeting that the committee approved three major sets of measures to control Covid-19. They are 1) monitoring of arrivals and insurance, 2) vaccines for tourists, and 3) creating a sub-committee for a coordinated response to Covid-19 issues related to tourism.
Monitoring of arrivals and insurance
Firstly, Anutin said, the committee approved three revisions for arriving tourists. Officials will monitor arrivals for signs or respiratory symptoms. Foreign arrivals who have obvious respiratory symptoms must undergo ATK or RT-PCR tests. The Disease Control Department will report the number of these cases on its website, Anutin said.
Officials will also monitor wastewater from airplanes for new Covid variants, the committee decided.
Regarding the issue of insurance for foreign tourists, those from countries that require RT-PCR tests before they return, or China and India, must have health insurance of at least US$ 10,000 that covers Covid-19 treatment throughout their entire stay in Thailand as well as an additional seven days.
Airline crew members and students who have certification from their schools are exempt from the insurance requirement as they can use their work or school certification instead.
Airport staff will randomly check for insurance policies on tourists from countries requiring RT-PCR tests before they return. If the tourists do not have insurance they will be required to buy policies before entering Thailand.
Tourism operators and workers must receive at least four shots protecting them against Covid-10. Members of the public will also be encouraged to receive at least four shots of Covid-19 vaccines.
Vaccines for tourists
Anutin said the committee also approved providing Covid-19 vaccines to foreign tourists who want them. The tourists will be charged a service fee and the cost of the vaccine, he said. Covid vaccines for foreign tourists will be available at the following locations in four provinces:
- Bangkok: The Institute of Dermatology of Thailand, Nopparat Rajathanee Hospital, Lerdsin Hospital, Rajavithi Hospital, Bang Rak Medical Centre, Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute, and the Institute of Urban Disease Control and Prevention.
- Chiang Mai: Prasart Chiang Mai Hospital
- Chon Buri: Pattayarak Medical Centre
- Phuket – Service centres of the Phuket Public Health Office
Sub-committee for a coordinated response
Anutin said the committee will set up a sub-committee to oversee all Covid-19 issues related to foreign arrivals. This will allow all government agencies to seamlessly coordinate their responses to Covid-19. Opas Karnkawinpong, permanent secretary for Public Health, will chair the subcommittee, Anutin said.
Anutin said the Covid situation in Thailand had improved and the government had eased control measures. The hospitalisation rate of severe Covid patients was still low and the government would try to speed up administering booster shots to elderly people and those with eight types of comorbidities.
Tares Krassanairawiwong, director-general of the Disease Control Department, said each foreign tourist would be charged 380 baht as a service fee plus 1,000 baht for a Pfizer vaccine or 800 baht for an AstraZeneca vaccine.
Tares said tourists who have obvious respiratory symptoms would receive a test for Covid-19 at no cost and their test would be sampled for DNA at no cost.
Sopon Iamsirithaworn, deputy director-general of the Disease Control Department, said the Public Health Ministry would this year focus on vaccinating about 2 million elderly people who have yet to receive a single shot.
The ministry will also step up efforts to administer vaccines to at-risk groups, he said.