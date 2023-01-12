Thailand clarifies all measures to control Covid as tourism surges

Airport staff will randomly check for insurance policies on tourists from countries requiring RT-PCR tests before they return. If the tourists do not have insurance they will be required to buy policies before entering Thailand.

Tourism operators and workers must receive at least four shots protecting them against Covid-10. Members of the public will also be encouraged to receive at least four shots of Covid-19 vaccines.

Vaccines for tourists

Anutin said the committee also approved providing Covid-19 vaccines to foreign tourists who want them. The tourists will be charged a service fee and the cost of the vaccine, he said. Covid vaccines for foreign tourists will be available at the following locations in four provinces:

- Bangkok: The Institute of Dermatology of Thailand, Nopparat Rajathanee Hospital, Lerdsin Hospital, Rajavithi Hospital, Bang Rak Medical Centre, Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute, and the Institute of Urban Disease Control and Prevention.

- Chiang Mai: Prasart Chiang Mai Hospital

- Chon Buri: Pattayarak Medical Centre

- Phuket – Service centres of the Phuket Public Health Office

Sub-committee for a coordinated response

Anutin said the committee will set up a sub-committee to oversee all Covid-19 issues related to foreign arrivals. This will allow all government agencies to seamlessly coordinate their responses to Covid-19. Opas Karnkawinpong, permanent secretary for Public Health, will chair the subcommittee, Anutin said.

Anutin said the Covid situation in Thailand had improved and the government had eased control measures. The hospitalisation rate of severe Covid patients was still low and the government would try to speed up administering booster shots to elderly people and those with eight types of comorbidities.

Tares Krassanairawiwong, director-general of the Disease Control Department, said each foreign tourist would be charged 380 baht as a service fee plus 1,000 baht for a Pfizer vaccine or 800 baht for an AstraZeneca vaccine.

Tares said tourists who have obvious respiratory symptoms would receive a test for Covid-19 at no cost and their test would be sampled for DNA at no cost.

Sopon Iamsirithaworn, deputy director-general of the Disease Control Department, said the Public Health Ministry would this year focus on vaccinating about 2 million elderly people who have yet to receive a single shot.

The ministry will also step up efforts to administer vaccines to at-risk groups, he said.