Another THB3-billion worth of Tuhao’s assets under spotlight: justice minister

Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin said on Friday that this imminent seizure will be in addition to the 5.3-billion-baht worth of assets already confiscated, including real estate, buses, bank deposits, businesses and an aeroplane.

The minister said he has ordered the seizure of another 216 million baht in assets, including 262 buses and a plot of land belonging to the alleged Chinese triad leader.

An investigation by the Narcotics Control Board (NCB) has uncovered assets valued at more than 8.5 billion baht believed to be owned by Tuhao and people in his network. Somsak made the announcement at a press conference on Friday at which NCB secretary-general Wichai Chaimongkhon was also present.