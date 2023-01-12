Tuhao’s wife among 6 police officers dismissed in triad case

National police chief Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas issued the dismissal orders on Monday amid a disciplinary investigation of the six officers, according to the source.

The six also include a colonel who served as the superintendent of Bangkok’s Yannawa police station and a sergeant who was his chauffeur. They were accused of demanding 600,000 baht in bribes in exchange for allowing confiscated vehicles to be released following the police raid on Bangkok’s Jinling nightclub, a suspected triad base, in October last year. During the raid, 104 revellers – 99 of whom were Chinese – tested positive for drugs while police seized recreational narcotics and about 30 luxury vehicles.

Also dismissed were two investigators at Yannawa police station and a deputy traffic inspector at Lat Phrao station. They are accused of aiding the temporary release of some Chinese suspects who subsequently escaped.