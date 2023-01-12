Tuhao’s wife among 6 police officers dismissed in triad case
Six police officers suspected of involvement with alleged Chinese triad kingpin Chaiyanat “Tuhao” Kornchayanant have been dismissed from duty, an informed source said on Thursday. Among those dismissed was Chaiyanat’s police-colonel wife, Wanthanaree Kornchayanant, who was arrested last month.
National police chief Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas issued the dismissal orders on Monday amid a disciplinary investigation of the six officers, according to the source.
The six also include a colonel who served as the superintendent of Bangkok’s Yannawa police station and a sergeant who was his chauffeur. They were accused of demanding 600,000 baht in bribes in exchange for allowing confiscated vehicles to be released following the police raid on Bangkok’s Jinling nightclub, a suspected triad base, in October last year. During the raid, 104 revellers – 99 of whom were Chinese – tested positive for drugs while police seized recreational narcotics and about 30 luxury vehicles.
Also dismissed were two investigators at Yannawa police station and a deputy traffic inspector at Lat Phrao station. They are accused of aiding the temporary release of some Chinese suspects who subsequently escaped.
The five officers face criminal charges and an investigation by the National Anti-Corruption Commission.
Tuhao’s wife is charged with money laundering and has been released on bail of 2 million baht.
Police chief Damrongsak says the Jinling investigation, which he is heading, will be completed in time for the Attorney General’s January 20 deadline. The police are empowered to detain Tuhao until that date.