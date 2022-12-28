Police target Tuhao ‘lieutenants’ as triad investigation nears end
Police expect to wrap up their case against triad crime networks in the next few days as they round up alleged lieutenants of suspected crime boss Chainat “Tuhao” Kornchayanan.
Deputy national police chief General Surachate Hakparn said on Tuesday that Tuhao’s suspected lieutenant Chen “Tony” Zhaohui, 52, will face more charges and have his visa revoked.
Chen was arrested at the Space Plus Club in Bangkok on November 30 as part of the crackdown on transnational Chinese triad gangs operating from Thailand.
Chainat is under investigation for involvement in criminal activity in several provinces. He surrendered to police on November 23 but has denied charges against him.
Police say Chen is one of Chainat’s five lieutenants. Chen was initially charged with illegally helping foreign nationals conduct business in Thailand.
Surachate said Chen and Space Plus Club manager Natthason Hutasewi also faced a charge of evading payment of customs duty after police discovered high-value imported audio equipment inside the club.
Surachate said the police investigation of Chinese triads should be closed by the end of this year before being passed to prosecutors.
"There are still small issues, such as the Chinese triad connections," he added.
The investigation was launched amid rising public concern over alleged widespread Chinese criminal involvement in Thai society.
Related stories: