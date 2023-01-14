Fukushima eager to welcome Thais back to reconstructed prefecture

He was speaking at the opening of the “Genki! Fukushima” celebration at Central World to celebrate the prefecture’s natural beauty, cuisine and fruit. “Genki” means “lively” and “energetic”.

The celebration continues today in the mall’s central court and is hosted by the Japan Reconstruction Agency.

Fukushima has been fully restored after being devastated by a tsunami in 2011, said the ambassador, who was born and raised there. “It is even better than before,” the ambassador said, adding that the event promoting the destination is being held to dispel false rumours and show that Fukushima is fully prepared to welcome tourists.

Yuichi said the area offers an abundance of natural beauty, fresh seafood, savory beef, and sake, and is known in Japan as the "Kingdom of Fruit”. Fukushima Prefecture is located in the southernmost region of Tohoku.

The tsunami caused an accident at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, sparking global concerns about radioactive contamination.

Yuichi said the event at Central World would demonstrate that Fukushima is safe and secure.

Kei Doi, executive director of the Bangkok office of the Japan National Tourism Organisation, said the event will restore confidence in Fukushima among Thai tourists.

"Fukushima is well-known for being one of the best places in Japan to sample peaches. It's the best place to try our sake. It is now up to Fukushima to encourage Thais and others to visit," she said.

The prefecture will become one of the popular destinations in Japan for Thai tourists because it is very welcoming, she said.