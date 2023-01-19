Kanchanaburi to declare no-hunting zone after surge in tiger, leopard sightings

The Si Sawat No-Hunting Area will cover 219,000 rai (35,040 hectares) in Si Sawat and Bo Phloi districts of Thailand’s westernmost province, said Prawut Prempree, who heads the working group tasked with preparing the zone.

The land belongs to the Treasury Department and is currently used by the Royal Thai Army’s 9th Infantry Division, Prawut said. Both agencies have agreed to allow the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation to take over jurisdiction of the area after it is declared a no-hunting zone, he added.

Motion-activated camera traps had recorded a rising number of wild animals in the area, Prawut said on Thursday.