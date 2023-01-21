Prayut, Prawit pepper Chinese New Year greetings with electoral promises

The message posted on Friday also urged people travelling upcountry to be careful and kind to others.

The prime minister added that his government will continue strengthening ties with China and promote bilateral cooperation, especially on economic and social aspects, for the happiness and prosperity of people from both countries.

Deputy Prime Minister General Prawit Wongsuwan, meanwhile, attended the Pak Nam Pho Chinese New Year festival in Nakhon Sawan province on Friday.

The festival, which kicked off on Monday, will run until next Thursday.

Prawit wished the festivalgoers a happy and wealthy 2023, as he promoted his Palang Pracharath Party’s new slogan: “Rising above conflict, solving problems and improving Thailand from all sectors”.

He also highlighted the party’s key policies, namely raising the monthly state welfare payment to 700 baht from the current limit of 300 baht for people earning less than 30,000 baht a year.

Prayut will run in the upcoming May general election as the PM candidate for the United Thai Nation Party, while his brother-in-arms Prawit will be the PM candidate for Palang Pracharath Party.