Prawit 'ready to be PM', pledges to boost welfare

Prawit was speaking on Tuesday at a press conference to unveil the party’s strategies and policy platform for the election, scheduled for May.

The event was joined by party executives including Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin, PPRP chief strategist; Industry Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit, PPRP deputy leader, Education Minister Trinuch Thienthong, and Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn.

Prawit said the party’s priority is to increase state welfare scheme benefits that PPRP has spearheaded over the past four years as the ruling party in the government coalition.

The state welfare card currently offers 300 baht per month to holders with annual income of less than 30,000 baht and 200 baht for those earning 30,000 to 100,000 baht per year. The credit can be spent at participating shops and on transport and utility fees. Around 21.5 million Thais applied for the cards in the latest registration period.

“The current benefits are not enough to cover rising living costs in the current economy,” said Prawit.

“The party’s MPs have surveyed their constituencies and found that people need an additional 500 baht to buy consumer products and pay utility bills.”

The deputy PM pledged to implement the policy as soon as the new government is formed, explaining it would be funded by the already approved fiscal 2023 budget. He estimated that the policy will cost the government around 12 billion baht per month or 150 billion baht per year.