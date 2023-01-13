Prayut says ties with Prawit 'good all along', as big brother wishes him success at new party

Dismissing rumours of a conflict being behind his decision to join a new political party, General Prayut said on Friday that his relationship with his brother-in-arms General Prawit “has been good all along”.

When pushed by reporters to elaborate on their political ties, Prayut responded: “Why do you want us to be in discord? Are we already in a conflict?”

Prayut went on to tell Parliament-beat reporters that he has never had any conflicts with Prawit, his long-time senior colleague and former supervisor in the Army.

The deputy PM is also leader of the ruling Palang Pracharath Party.