Prayut says ties with Prawit 'good all along', as big brother wishes him success at new party
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha insists his brotherly bond with Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan is strong even though they may be drifting apart politically.
Dismissing rumours of a conflict being behind his decision to join a new political party, General Prayut said on Friday that his relationship with his brother-in-arms General Prawit “has been good all along”.
When pushed by reporters to elaborate on their political ties, Prayut responded: “Why do you want us to be in discord? Are we already in a conflict?”
Prayut went on to tell Parliament-beat reporters that he has never had any conflicts with Prawit, his long-time senior colleague and former supervisor in the Army.
The deputy PM is also leader of the ruling Palang Pracharath Party.
When asked if he has met with Prawit, Prayut retorted: “When I have the time. I can’t go every day. I have my own life and have to spend time with my family. You can’t view everything from a political angle.”
Earlier on Friday, Prawit’s Facebook post said it was now clear that Prayut would leave Palang Pracharath, which nominated him as its sole PM candidate in the 2019 general election, to join the backup party, Ruam Thai Sang Chart (United Thai Nation).
“I once said ‘3Ps forever’. I feel the same now. Nothing has changed at all. Now that he [Prayut] has made his decision, I have no words to explain how I’m feeling. What I can do is congratulate him and wish him success in the new political path he has chosen,” Prawit’s post read.
The Thai media has used the moniker “3Ps” in reference to the three brothers-in-arms – former Army commanders Prawit, Prayut and Interior Minister Anupong “Pock” Paochinda.
Ruam Thai Sang Chart is expected to nominate Prayut as its PM candidate for the next general election scheduled for May 7. The premier joined the 21-month-old party with much fanfare last Monday.