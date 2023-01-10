‘Unfinished business’: PM Prayut joins UTN Party in bid for 3rd term

The event at Bangkok’s Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre was hosted by UTN party leader Pirapan Salirathavibhaga and attended by UTN members as well as key political figures including former Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang, Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, Democrat MP Rangsima Rodrasamee and former Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin, who recently quit as a ruling Palang Pracharath Party MP.

Prayut thanked UTN members and told the large audience that “it is our duty to protect this sacred land and maintain the three pillars of nation, religion, the monarchy”.

He said he had no desire to be in power or to seek its benefits.

Prayut has been PM for nine years after coming to power following the coup he led as Army chief in 2014.

“I am here because I care about the people, and I want to see Thailand move forward under the democratic process with stability and security towards a prosperous future.”

Prayut said several of his missions as PM were unfinished, and he intended to complete them no matter how challenging or how much stress it would cause him. “All I have done is for the sustainable future of the country. I will leave no one behind until I hand over the country to the next generation,” he said.

“Please give me a chance to do my duties the best I can. I have only one heart, but it is big enough to love all Thais. This is my commitment,” said Prayut, before closing his speech by singing the song “Sattha” (Faith) by the rock band Stone Metal Fire.

Before going on stage, Prayut had paid the 2,000-baht fee for lifetime membership of the party.