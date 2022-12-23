Prayut to run as PM candidate for a new party in the next election

Prayut also said he has a close bond with the ruling Palang Pracharath Party’s candidate for prime minister, Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan, explaining that the relationship among soldiers is “unbreakable”.

"Prawit was my first commander, and he took good care of me," Prayut said.

He said he will register as a member of the Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party once its registration date is scheduled. He also confirmed that he made the decision to join the party, which was formed in March, previously.

Voters will decide whether or not he continues to serve as prime minister, he said.

"I have worked hard for people throughout Thailand even [in areas] where there are no MPs from the Palang Pracharath Party or other parties in the governing coalition," Prayut said.