Pheu Thai will increase the digital workforce by 500% in 4 years, its leader tells forum

Chart Pattana Kla Party leader Korn Chatikavanij told the forum that people are already part of the next step world.

He pointed to the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot ChatGPT and noted that it had attracted 1 million users within five days of its launch on November 30.

"The AI chatbot took a shorter period to attract people than Facebook and Instagram," he said, adding that Facebook and Instagram attracted 1 million users within 10 and five months, respectively.

He said ChatGPT can answer questions on the level of a university thesis and users do not have to input data into it.

"It makes me worry about the future of education [and] test cheating," he said.

Korn said there was also a downside to the digital transformation. He noted that people have suffered from social conflict and fake news since the emergence of social media.

To develop Thailand's digital economy, Korn said the government must change its mindset to make its operations more transparent. This will also enable the government to reduce its operational costs, he added.

"Thailand’s level of innovation is not inferior to other countries,” Korn said, noting that the Paotang application has attracted 34 million users.