Prawit was ‘joking’ about Phalang Pracharath and RTSCP being same parties
Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan's remark about Phalang Pracharat (PPRP) and Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party (RTSCP) being the same parties was meant in jest, Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam clarified on Tuesday.
Appearing in a jovial mood on Monday, Prawit had told reporters that the ruling Phalang Pracharath is virtually the same party as the one Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is poised to join.
"Prawit was kidding," Wissanu said, adding that political parties cannot dominate others under the law.
When asked if somebody would want to complain about Prawit's remark, Wissanu said they could file a complaint with the Election Commission.
He said each political party can help form an alliance to set up the government.
"Some parties put a lot of effort into campaigning, but they help each other when forming a government," he said.
He said Prayut can join the RTSCP without having to resign from his position as PM, as there is no restriction on becoming a political party's prime minister candidate.
He also vowed to find a way to hold a general election in line with the Constitution.
"It is not weird if the serving prime minister wants to move to a new political party," he said.
Asked about the impact of the prime minister's move to avoid dissolution of Parliament, he said the House will be dissolved if it lacked quorum due to resignation of MPs.
