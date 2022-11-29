Prawit was ‘joking’ about Phalang Pracharath and RTSCP being same parties

"Prawit was kidding," Wissanu said, adding that political parties cannot dominate others under the law.

When asked if somebody would want to complain about Prawit's remark, Wissanu said they could file a complaint with the Election Commission.

He said each political party can help form an alliance to set up the government.

"Some parties put a lot of effort into campaigning, but they help each other when forming a government," he said.