Smiling Prawit says PPRP, Ruam Thai Sang Chart virtually the same party

Asked by a reporter whether PPRP and RTSCP were political allies, Prawit smiled and said only that: “Gen Prayut and I are brothers. Nothing has gone wrong between us. If he wants to stay with that party, let him. I won’t complain. I have no problem.”

He quickly added: “Living separately does not mean rifts. We have been working together for 40 or 50 years. Why should we have conflicts?

“You ask this question every day, don’t you?” Prawit chuckled.

“People, please be informed that I have no conflicts with Prayut.”

Generals Prawit and Prayut are known as brothers-in-arms, having served together in the military and both risen to the post of Army chief.

Asked whether their different platforms in power had prompted Prayut to join a new party, Prawit replied in a high-pitched voice: “Nooooo! It’s a matter for the prime minister. You must ask him yourselves.”

Prayut has never been a member of the PPRP.

Asked whether the PPRP and RTSCP would ally for the next election battle, Prawit replied: “We won’t join forces to fight but we will mind our business.”

When a reporter asked if PPRP and RTSCP are “brother parties”, the deputy PM confirmed again that they were actually the same.

“We know each other. Actually, it’s the same party,” Prawit replied.