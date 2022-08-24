Prawit becomes caretaker prime minister

Prawit is considered the eldest brother of the so-called three General Ps – Prawit, Prayut and Interior Minister General Anupong Paochinda, whose nickname is Gen Pok.

The three General Ps have always been part of Prayut’s Cabinet since the coup on May 22, 2014.

Prawit was born on August 11, 1945.

He is considered a “soldier politician”, being defence minister twice – from 2008 to 2011 and 2014 to 2019.

Prawit held the powerful post of Army commander-in-chief in 2004 and 2005.

He became deputy chief of the National Council for Peace and Order that seized power on May 22, 2014, later going on to lead the Palang Pracharath Party.

Prawit finished secondary school at St Gabriel’s School in 1992. He completed Class 6 at the Armed Forces Academies Preparatory School in 1965 and then graduated from Class 17 at Chulachomklao Royal Military Academy in 1969.

He later attended the Royal Thai Army’s Command and General Staff College in 1997 and completed a Class 40 defence course at the National Defence College in 2013.

Prawit advanced in his career in the First Army Area, especially in the 21st Infantry Regiment (Queen’s Guards).

Needless to say, he is very close to Anupong and Prayut.