background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
FRIDAY, January 27, 2023
nationthailand
Pak Nam Pho Chinese New Year festival roars to life on banks of Chao Phraya

Pak Nam Pho Chinese New Year festival roars to life on banks of Chao Phraya

TUESDAY, January 17, 2023

The ancient and spectacular Pak Nam Pho Chinese New Year festival kicked off in Nakhon Sawan on Monday night under the theme "The dragon flies skywards and the flowers bloom".

The province 250km north of Bangkok is home to a large Chinese-Thai population who celebrate the lunar New Year on the Chao Phraya riverbank with fireworks, dragon and lion dancing and pole-climbing.

The New Year celebrations run every night in the city until January 26.

Pak Nam Pho Chinese New Year festival roars to life on banks of Chao Phraya

Monday’s crowd was treated to dazzling pyrotechnics and Chinese-Thai cultural performances.

Now a magnet for tourists, the event also features exhibitions of arts and culture, vendors selling local specialities, and a range of performances and activities.

Pak Nam Pho Chinese New Year festival roars to life on banks of Chao Phraya

The festivities culminate on the night of January 24 with the Chao Pho-Chao Mae Pak Nam Pho procession, which is expected to draw over 100,000 visitors.

A daytime procession of dancing dragons, lions and other traditional Chinese-Thai performances will flow through the streets on January 25, bringing the festival to an end.

Related stories:

TAGS
Chinese New YearNakhon SawanThai-ChineseArt and Culture
RELATED
nationthailand