Police chief orders probe into ‘siren service’ for Chinese tourist

National police chief Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas is aware of the video and has ordered an investigation to find out if the people in the video clip are Thai police officers, Royal Thai Police spokesman Maj-Gen Atchayon Kraithong said on Saturday.

Atchayon said his boss wants the results of the investigation delivered to him quickly.

In the video clip that went viral in China, the young woman who posted it says she was offered a police escort while booking transport from Suvarnabhumi International Airport to Pattaya.

A police escort from Thailand’s largest airport to one of its most popular seaside resorts costs 7,000 baht for a car and 6,000 baht for a motorcycle, she says in the video.

“I have never seen anything like this so I decided to try the service,” she explains.

Atchayon said the investigative team would determine whether such services were available to tourists.